Beat the Heat: Springfield Offers Cool Solutions for Sweltering Days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As temperatures rise, staying cool and hydrated becomes a top priority for residents.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board rolled out a comprehensive plan to beat the scorching heat, offering a range of options for relief.

Faith Edwards, a Springfield resident, understands the importance of keeping cool during the sweltering days.

“Sitting inside as much as possible, drinking a lot of water. I might go to the pool,” she says, highlighting her approach to beating the heat.

The park board, well-prepared for the rising demand, has extended the hours of their popular pools. Fassnight Pool will remain open until 8 p.m. Wednesday, while Silver Springs Pool will do the same Thursday night. The best part? Admission is just $1 after 5:30 p.m., or visitors can enjoy free entry by bringing a can food donation.

Jordan Valley Park, another go-to spot for beating the heat, offers its refreshing fountains until 9 p.m. Admission here is entirely free, attracting many residents seeking respite from the scorching temperatures.

“As you can see, there are a lot of people who take advantage of this,” noted Jenny Edwards with the Park Boards says.

Recognizing the physical impact of extreme heat, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has closely monitored the situation. They have launched a user-friendly map on their website, which pinpoints various cooling centers across the city. You can see that list HERE.

While these centers provide official relief, they emphasize that additional public spaces are available during normal business hours that offer respite from the heat.

The Springfield-Greene County Library, with multiple locations spread throughout Greene County, serves as one such oasis. Not officially designated as cooling centers, these libraries welcome the public and provide an ideal space to escape the heat, indulge in a good book, or utilize the internet.

In addition to providing relief from the heat, the map of cooling centers also collaborates with Common Grounds, ensuring access to clean drinking water. This collaboration offers a lifeline for those needing hydration during these scorching days.

Remember to stay hydrated, seek shade when necessary, and utilize the available resources to beat the summer’s heat.

