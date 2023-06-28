Boone County, Ark., deputies arrest 1 in deadly shooting case

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Boone County, Ark., deputies arrested a man wanted in a deadly shooting.

Donnie Calderwood, Jr. of Harrison, faces capital murder and aggravated residential burglary charges for the death of Dale Eugene McEntire, 63, of Bellefonte.

Deputies responded to McEntire’s home on the afternoon of June 26. They found McEntire dead of a gunshot wound. They believe McEntire was killed in the night.

Investigators say the evidence led them to Calderwood, Jr.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As temperatures warm into the 90s this afternoon, the humidity will increase as well.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Air you can wear the next few days
Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Timothy Norton enters guilty plea in death of Cassidy Rainwater in Dallas County; Norton talks to KY3
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
MGN ONLINE
Driver killed in a construction zone crash on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo.
Authorities said 11-year-old Terryjae Rhodes and 5-year-old King Rhodes have been found safe.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 children from Missouri

Latest News

A man was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison for committing arson in the Mark Twain...
Iron Co., Mo. man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for national forest arsons, assault of forest service employee
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shares these tips to keep your iris plants blooming.
Garden Spot: Why you should move your iris plants now
Garden Spot: Why you should move your iris plants now
As temperatures warm into the 90s this afternoon, the humidity will increase as well.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Air you can wear the next few days