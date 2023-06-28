City of Springfield increases service fees at landfill and yard waste recycling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re planning any drop-offs at Springfield’s landfill or Yardwaste Recycling Center, you’ll have to pay a couple of extra dollars.

Beginning July 1, Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill disposals will have a 5% increase, raising prices from $33.78 to $35.47 per ton. The minimum $20 charge per vehicle will stay the same.

The fee changes for the Yardwaste Recycling Center vary by unit.

New bulk brush disposal fees:

Car/SUV/Pickup or trailer under 8 ft. - $9.50

Trailer from 8 to 12 ft. - $17.75

Trailer from 13 to 16 ft. - $23.50

Dump Truck - $35

Large Volume fee/cubic yard - $5.50

MO-Mulch and MO-Post prices will also get price increases.

MO-Mulch new fees:

Unscreened Mulch (cubic yard) - $8

Fine Textured Mulch (cubic yard) - $19

Bagged Fine Textured Mulch (1.5 cubic foot bag, about 40 lb.) - $3.50

MO-Post new fees:

Finished Compost (cubic yard) - $28

Bagged Compost (cubic yard) - $4.50

Springfield’s City Council passed the fee increases back in February after the annual municipal fee evaluation. Solid Waste Management said the increased fees adjust to the higher fuel costs for equipment as well as increased regulatory requirements.

More than two million pounds of trash is disposed of at Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill each day, and all that equipment takes fuel. Powering all those machines has got more expensive in the last couple of years as the price of gas has gone up.

“Those machines, that facility burns several thousands of diesel fuel over a year’s time. So a change in fuel impacts our operations pretty dramatically,” Erick Roberts, Assistant Director of Environmental Services, said.

Roberts said paying the fees for using the landfill and the yard waste facility keeps some of the other services free.

“As folks come to drop off their aluminum cans, or their paper, cardboard, that is happening at no cost to them as they utilize that service in the community. But there definitely is a cost toward that service, and we are doing our best to manage the enterprise funding in a way that we’re able to continue to provide those to the citizens,” Roberts said.

