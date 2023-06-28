Consumer Reports: Top AC units and Central Air

By Ashley Reynolds
Jun. 28, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Weather experts are predicting another scorcher of a summer for many parts of North America. With many of us still reeling from winter heating costs, now is the time to make sure your AC is running as efficiently as possible. Consumer Reports reveals some simple summer DIY tips, plus which ACs score the best from its latest round of tests.

Performance matters when it comes to window ACs. But before you buy, it’s important to size up your space. An AC that’s too small will be underpowered and will never keep up on those hot days.

However, if you go too large, it might cycle too quickly and not dry out the air, leaving your space a little humid.

The LG LW6023IVSM for $380 earns top scores for cooling rooms under 250 square feet in under 15 minutes. For medium-sized rooms, the Midea U-shaped MAW08V1QWT for $379  is a great option. And for larger rooms, consider the Frigidaire Gallery GHWQ103WC1 for $465.

What about central AC? CR has survey data from thousands of its members that shows how reliable certain brands are and how satisfied members are with those brands.

Several brands stand out in the survey for reliability and owner satisfaction, including American Standard, Armstrong, Bryant, Carrier, Ducane, Lennox, and Trane.

But even the best AC can struggle to keep cool when outside temps soar. To save energy and money, Consumer Reports has some tips …Use the weather stripping and the foam panels that are supplied with the unit.

About once a month remove the filter, vacuum it gently, and then wash it with soap and water.  When your central AC filter needs to be replaced, the Filtrete MPR 1900 Filter for $23 fits most HVAC systems.

And enlist the help of a ceiling fan. It allows you to raise your AC by a couple of degrees and still feel just as cool.

If you’re wondering whether a portable air conditioner is the way to go, CR says it’s often pricier and isn’t as efficient compared with window ACs, but for some it’s the only option.

