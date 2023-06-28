CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of dangerous fugitive spotted in several counties

Investigators say Shaquille Walsh has been in Greene, Christian, Texas, Webster, and Wright counties over the past few months.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Shaquille Irving Lee Walsh, 30 Charge: third-degree assault
This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Shaquille Irving Lee Walsh. The 30-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for third-degree assault.

Investigators say he has been spotted in Greene, Christian, Texas, Webster, and Wright counties over the past few months. The most recent sighting is in Houston, Missouri. Police describe Walsh as approximately 6′0″ tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has the initials L L tattooed on his right shoulder with designs.

If you see this man, do not confront him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that puts Walsh behind bars.

