Divers recover the body of missing fisherman in Table Rock Lake

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol says a fisherman drowned in Table Rock Lake.

Troopers identified the victim as Harry Chamberlain, 62, of Shell Knob.

The incident happened on King’s River Arm of Table Rock Lake at the Missouri 86 Bridge. Investigators say Chamberlain was fishing on the lake when they presume he fell over the side of the boat on Monday. Search teams recovered his body on Tuesday.

