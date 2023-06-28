Drive-thru causing traffic problems in Springfield, across the country

Generic Drive Thru Sign
Generic Drive Thru Sign(WXIX)
By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drive-thrus are causing traffic congestion all across America, and Springfield is one place impacted.

According to a recent article from CNN Business, there are 200,000 drive-thrus spread across this country. Americans visit drive-thru lanes around 6 billion times a year. The long lines of cars waiting for orders sometimes causes traffic to spill out into the road.

Some of the busier chain restaurants that generate the long lines are chains like Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Dunkin, according to CNN Business.

Brett Foster, a city of Springfield Traffic Engineer, said the main area the city is monitoring for drive-thru traffic is the intersection of Campbell and W. Sunshine since there are many chain restaurants around there.

“There is an epidemic of some sort. There is a change in driver behavior,” Foster said. “It was starting a little bit before COVID, but the pandemic really accelerated it.”

Foster said it’s an issue everywhere because fewer customers eat inside restaurants.

“We have seen drive-thrus in Springfield have peak periods where traffic can and sometimes does back out onto the roadways.”

Foster said the city is in great communication with nearby businesses on Campbell and W. Sunshine. Mcdonald’s and Chick-fil-A are some of the main chain drive-thru restaurants nearby.

“Businesses nearby are required to put in so many drive-thru locations and more reputable businesses that know they’ll have large traffic volume. They try to accommodate so the traffic congestion doesn’t occur,” Foster said.

Foster warns drivers to be cautious when going to their favorite fast-food restaurant and to not block roadways if the line is too long. He said he’s seen a certain common issue in Springfield.

“A person stopped in the roadway waiting to turn into one of those restaurants is actually breaking the law,” Foster said. “You can’t stop and block traffic in Springfield or really anywhere.”

He said drivers doing this put other drivers in harm’s whether they’re on Campbell, Battlefield, or any other busy road in the area. He also said there is no clear solution to the drive-thru congestion problem, but the city, law enforcement agencies, nearby businesses, etc., are managing it by working together.

“It’s a three-pronged approach so we can get out to these locations and try to improve them the best we can.”

The city is working with businesses to address the drive-thru congestion so the businesses can accommodate when it does occur.

KY3 reached out to chain businesses for a statement regarding the drive-thru problem on Campbell and W. Sunshine, such as the Chick Fil A and McDonald’s locations there.

“Safety of our employees and customers is high priority as our McDonald’s is the longest established drive-thru at this intersection. The addition of more drive-thru options and businesses to this corned have caused congestion over the years. As continued development at Sunshine and Campbell has evolved, we have worked with the city of Springfield closely to comply with ingress/egress requests, and our lot has three different locations to enter and exit from, creating opportunities to alleviate congestion and allowing customers more options to enter and exit our property safely.” The McDonald’s Campbell and W. Sunshine location Owner, Andy Ruprect.

The Chick Fil A location has not responded yet.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Heat Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Tonight Then High Heat
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Timothy Norton enters guilty plea in death of Cassidy Rainwater in Dallas County; Norton talks to KY3
MGN ONLINE
Driver killed in a construction zone crash on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo.
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez (8) is caught stealing second by Cleveland Guardians second...
Gavin Williams shuts down Royals for 7 innings, Guardians rally to win in 9th on Brennan’s double
Shaquille Irving Lee Walsh, 30 Charge: third-degree assault
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of dangerous fugitive spotted in several counties
Springfield Public School Board chooses not to issue an LGBTQ support statement
Springfield Public Schools
Springfield Public School Board chooses not to issue an LGBTQ support statement