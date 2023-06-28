Drive-thru causing traffic problems in Springfield, across the country

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drive-thrus are causing traffic congestion all across America, and Springfield is one place impacted.

According to a recent article from CNN Business, there are 200,000 drive-thrus spread across this country. Americans visit drive-thru lanes around 6 billion times a year. The long lines of cars waiting for orders sometimes causes traffic to spill out into the road.

Some of the busier chain restaurants that generate the long lines are chains like Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Dunkin, according to CNN Business.

Brett Foster, a city of Springfield Traffic Engineer, said the main area the city is monitoring for drive-thru traffic is the intersection of Campbell and W. Sunshine since there are many chain restaurants around there.

“There is an epidemic of some sort. There is a change in driver behavior,” Foster said. “It was starting a little bit before COVID, but the pandemic really accelerated it.”

Foster said it’s an issue everywhere because fewer customers eat inside restaurants.

“We have seen drive-thrus in Springfield have peak periods where traffic can and sometimes does back out onto the roadways.”

Foster said the city is in great communication with nearby businesses on Campbell and W. Sunshine. Mcdonald’s and Chick-fil-A are some of the main chain drive-thru restaurants nearby.

“Businesses nearby are required to put in so many drive-thru locations and more reputable businesses that know they’ll have large traffic volume. They try to accommodate so the traffic congestion doesn’t occur,” Foster said.

Foster warns drivers to be cautious when going to their favorite fast-food restaurant and to not block roadways if the line is too long. He said he’s seen a certain common issue in Springfield.

“A person stopped in the roadway waiting to turn into one of those restaurants is actually breaking the law,” Foster said. “You can’t stop and block traffic in Springfield or really anywhere.”

He said drivers doing this put other drivers in harm’s whether they’re on Campbell, Battlefield, or any other busy road in the area. He also said there is no clear solution to the drive-thru congestion problem, but the city, law enforcement agencies, nearby businesses, etc., are managing it by working together.

“It’s a three-pronged approach so we can get out to these locations and try to improve them the best we can.”

The city is working with businesses to address the drive-thru congestion so the businesses can accommodate when it does occur.

KY3 reached out to chain businesses for a statement regarding the drive-thru problem on Campbell and W. Sunshine, such as the Chick Fil A and McDonald’s locations there.

“Safety of our employees and customers is high priority as our McDonald’s is the longest established drive-thru at this intersection. The addition of more drive-thru options and businesses to this corned have caused congestion over the years. As continued development at Sunshine and Campbell has evolved, we have worked with the city of Springfield closely to comply with ingress/egress requests, and our lot has three different locations to enter and exit from, creating opportunities to alleviate congestion and allowing customers more options to enter and exit our property safely.” The McDonald’s Campbell and W. Sunshine location Owner, Andy Ruprect.

The Chick Fil A location has not responded yet.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

