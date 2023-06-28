Firefighters battle house fire in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Wednesday morning, a fire damaged a vacant house in west central Springfield.

Firefighters responded around 6 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Walnut.  No one was inside the home when the fire started.  

The fire marshal is investigating the cause. Firefighters believe the fire started in the back of the house.

