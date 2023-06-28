Gavin Williams shuts down Royals for 7 innings, Guardians rally to win in 9th on Brennan’s double

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gavin Williams held Kansas City to one hit through seven innings in his second major league start, Will Brennan hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians rallied past the Royals 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Kansas City had broken a scoreless tie in the eighth on a comebacker by Nicky Lopez against Trevor Stephan (4-3), who threw wildly to the plate while trying to cut down pinch-runner Dairon Blanco.

Emmanuel Clase worked around another error in the ninth to complete the two-hitter and earn his 24th save.

Guardians manager Terry Francona missed the game, with bench coach DeMarlo Hale filling in. Francona felt ill earlier Tuesday and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated because of his medical history.

Williams, Cleveland’s top pitching prospect, was superb after his slightly shaky debut last week. He struck out six, walked one and needed only 92 pitches to get through seven innings. Williams became the second pitcher in franchise history with a one-hit outing of seven innings or more during his first two appearances.

He faced his only real trouble in the third and retired Bobby Witt Jr. on a lineout with two runners on.

Josh Naylor led off the ninth with a single against Royals closer Scott Barlow (2-4), Andrés Giménez drew a one-out walk and Brennan grounded his third hit of the game into the right field corner to score them both. The Kansas City-area native is batting .373 (31 for 83) over his last 23 games.

Barlow blew his second save of the season.

Royals starter Brady Singer gave up four singles over six innings. He allowed just two runners past first base.

The Guardians have played in a major league-most 34 one-run games, going 16-18. Kansas City fell to 22-57, its worst record in franchise history at this point in the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals C Salvador Perez was out of the lineup after having an eye procedure Monday.

TRANSACTIONS

Kansas City reinstated OF Kyle Isbel (left hamstring strain) from the 10-day injured list and optioned OF Nate Eaton to Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

LHP Logan Allen (3-2, 3.68 ERA) starts for Cleveland as the series continues on Wednesday. Kansas City had not announced a starter.

