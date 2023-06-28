Heat stroke is no joke: When to dial 911

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 650 people die yearly from heat stroke.

On hot days, heat stroke or heat exhaustion can take a few minutes to set in. These two heat-related illnesses are based on your body temperature and are very different regarding symptoms and treatment.

Deb Upton, a nurse practitioner with CoxHealth, explained during heat stroke, your body temperature reaches around 104 degrees.

“Typically, when your body temperature gets that high, your brain doesn’t like that. So it kind of shuts down. You’re confused, sometimes, or unresponsive,” Upton said. “Heat stroke often includes hot, red skin, a strong, rapid pulse, and a throbbing headache. Heat stroke occurs when your body can no longer regulate its temperature. If you find someone experiencing these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

Heat exhaustion is not as serious but can lead to heat stroke if left untreated.

Those symptoms include muscle cramps, cool, clammy skin, and dizziness.

Call 911 if you recognize someone experiencing heat stroke (ky3)

It’s important to follow heat safety tips, especially for elderly people and those who take blood pressure medication, said Upton.

“Don’t go out during the peak seasons or don’t be actively out and about in the hot sun working. Take breaks if you do. Replenish with a lot of a lot of liquids. Wear lightweight clothing. I know I often hear it. I don’t have air conditioning available to me,” she continued. “So try a hose. Go into a store, maybe, you know, walk around for a while to try to get yourself cooled down.”

Heat illness is preventable. Staying hydrated and avoiding direct sun makes a big difference. Additionally, try to wear light-colored clothing, like white. Wearing dark colors can absorb the sun’s heat, making you feel hotter.

