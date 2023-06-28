Iron Co., Mo. man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for national forest arsons, assault of forest service employee

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 28, 2023
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison for committing arson in the Mark Twain National Forest and assaulting a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer.

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. sentenced Lucas G. Henson, 37, of Iron County, on Wednesday, June 28. He also ordered Henson to pay the U.S. Forest Service about $7,200 for the cost of fighting the fires he set.

Henson pleaded guilty in March to assaulting a law enforcement officer, arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Iron County man accused of setting fires at national park, pointing crossbow at forest service officer indicted

According to a release from U.S. States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, Henson was out on bond after being charged with stealing and drug offenses when he stole a Ford van on October 22, 2022 near Poplar Bluff. Henson abandoned the van when it ran out of gas.

Later that day, he broke into a camper and stole items from it. The next day, he stole a Dodge pickup, then burglarized someone’s home and stole a Ruger LC9 9mm handgun. He stole a crossbow from a workshop near the home.

When the truck’s owner found Henson, Henson pointed the pistol at the truck’s owner and drove away. Law enforcement officers then joined the chase.

According to the release, Henson crashed the truck in Mark Twain National Forest, then started a fire and burned the handgun and the items he’d stolen from the camper before fleeing into the forest.

Officers began tracking Henson with dogs. When they got close, he started a fire to prevent being captured. He started a second fire when they approached him again.

Later, he pointed the crossbow at a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer, as well as other officers, before fleeing again.

Henson was eventually caught near the Black River.

According to Fleming’s office, the fires burned a total of 7.61 acres of land. Due to the dry and windy conditions at the time, Henson’s fires kept leaping over the fire lines established by firefighters. Crews eventually had to build “dozer lines” to contain the fire.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Forest Service, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton prosecuted the case.

