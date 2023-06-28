Missouri grad pays off college tuition through viral social media channel

By Joe McLean (KY3)
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - In finding a way to fund a college education, recent University of Missouri graduate Andrew Labit hit the jackpot.

After digging up a 1930s-era slot machine, a family heirloom, Labit decided to create a video with it and post it to TikTok.

“It was one of those cool, unique things that you don’t see it every day, and I decided to use a slot machine and make a video with it,” Labit said. “It was ridiculous! The most amount of views I’ve ever gotten, and then after I saw how much people enjoyed it, I decided, ‘I could probably make this into something.’”

Labit began regularly posting daily content with the machine to his Tiktok channel in 2021.

Each day, Labit would place a quarter in the chrome-plated slot at the top of the machine, pull the lever on the side, and wait for the satisfying “clack” and “wirr” sounds until the machine revealed success or failure. He would repeat the process a few times, leaving the audience without the desired “jackpot” if the machine didn’t provide one that day.

Labit monetized the channel, which has since generated enough revenue to cover his college tuition expenses. He plans to become a content creator full-time.

Labit admits that predicting what content will go viral online is not easy, if it’s possible, but suggests that sharing what you’re interested in or fascinated by is a good place to begin. Likely, there are thousands, potentially millions, of people interested in the same subject.

“Social media is one of those weird things where you just kind of do something, and all of a sudden, one thing sticks,” Labit said. “You just have to do it. You have to try it, dip your toes in the water, see if it works – and if it works, then jump all the way in and run with it.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As temperatures warm into the 90s this afternoon, the humidity will increase as well.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Record Heat Possible Thursday
Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Timothy Norton enters guilty plea in death of Cassidy Rainwater in Dallas County; Norton talks to KY3
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
W. Sunshine and Campbell Traffic
Drive-thru causing traffic problems in Springfield, across the country
MGN ONLINE
Driver killed in a construction zone crash on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo.

Latest News

Missouri grad pays off college tuition through viral social media channel
Advocate groups react to changes coming soon to Missouri’s Case.net.
Advocate groups share concern regarding changes coming soon to Missouri’s Case.net
Advocate groups react to changes coming soon to Missouri’s Case.net
Some Ozarks schools increasing meal prices for the 2023-2024 school year