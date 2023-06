Mtn. Home, Ark. mom sentenced to prison for stabbing her son to death

MTN. HOME, Ark.- (KY3) -A mother from Mountain Home will spend 18 years in prison for stabbing her son to death. Rebecca Henley, 44, pleaded guilty on Monday to a second-degree murder charge.

Police were called to a house in March 2022 for a victim with a stab wound. Henley’s 16-year-son later died at Baxter Regional Medical Center.

Investigators say Henley had called 911 saying she had killed her son. Henley told investigators she killed him for ‘righteousness, to save everybody.”

Henley will get credit for time already served.

