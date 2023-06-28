Newest Greene County Sheriff’s Office K-9 graduates are going to jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - K-9 units are nothing new to law enforcement agencies around the country, but the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is about to deploy four dogs (all from animal shelter Rescue One) to work in the county’s new jail.

“It’s fairly unique, but it seems to be a new trend coming on,” noted Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott. “The use of dogs, especially on the detection side, is big. What we’re trying to do is to detect drugs before they come into the jail. However, sometimes it still happens, so these dogs are going to be an extra added bonus. As we’ve reported in the past, we’ve had overdoses and deaths from drugs. But hopefully, these dogs can save some lives.”

On Tuesday morning, a graduation ceremony was held for the four dogs, and as a room full of officers and staff looked on, Arnott smiled as he tried to talk over the panting and barking of the graduates in explaining why the move was made.

“This is a great day and another milestone for the Sheriff’s Office,” he told the crowd. “A couple of years ago, I toured a jail that had jail canines and was excited to see that program. So I came back and wanted to do it here. We now have ten dogs counting the six who work out in the streets, and I think we now have the largest K-9 unit in the state. And we’re pretty excited to have such a full crew.”

The new jail dogs include German Shepherd Griz and Shepherd mix Batman.

“Before he got picked up by Rescue One, Batman had no human socialization,” said Batman’s handler Braydon Dillard as the dog stood on his hind legs licking Arnott’s hand. “You wouldn’t believe it by the way he acts now.”

The other two dogs are one-year-old Labs named Apollo and Luca.

“Some days, I think this dog is much smarter than I am,” said Luca’s handler Mycah Charlton. “Other days, he can be very stubborn.”

The four rescues were chosen from about 100 other dogs based on their high energy.

“There is no on-and-off switch,” Charlton said as Luca playfully tugged on a toy. “ Every day is the best day with this dog. He doesn’t know what a bad day is.”

“We look for dogs with a hyper-drive,” Sheriff Arnott added. “You can tell that each of these dogs is just ready to go and do something. They just love to go to work, and it took us about a year to sort through all the rescue dogs and find these four that could go through the nine-week training and make it happen.”

The sheriff’s office could have gotten dogs from a professional service, but Sheriff Arnott decided against it.

“Those dogs are $8,000 apiece,” he said. “These rescue dogs were free. When we take our patrol dogs somewhere, people always ask why we don’t use rescue dogs. If you ask my K-9 trainer, he’ll give you a host of reasons why you don’t. But we wanted to do it, and we wanted to be able to say we took this dog off the street, and now they’re very productive and helping the citizens of Greene County. It took us longer, but these dogs are ready to work and good to socialize.”

And that was key in selecting these dogs because they are not expected to have the same demeanor as the six members of the K-9 unit who patrol the streets.

“There’s a different type of dog we’re looking for in tracking and detention when we’re going after a bad guy,” Sheriff Arnott pointed out. “You want a hyperactive dog either way, but with jail dogs, you don’t want them being over-aggressive and biting somebody. They’re meant to be petted and interact with people. I think it will calm the atmosphere in the jail because there are a lot of people who love dogs, and this will be a positive interaction.”

So what happens if there is violence at the jail that requires a K-9 response?

“We’ll bring in the dogs off the street,” Arnott answered.

The jail dogs are sniffers, not fighters.

“The one thing they do really well is sniff for narcotics,” Arnott said of the jail dogs’ prime role. “And that includes marijuana because marijuana is still illegal in the jail. So it’s marijuana, meth, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and the derivatives of those drugs.”

It’s hoped those recuse dogs who’ve been given a new lease on life can inspire the humans who are behind bars to do the same.

And they’re already leaving a lasting impression on their handlers.

“We have constant dog hair,” Charlton said as he used a lint roller to try and get the overabundance of Luca’s gold hair off his black pants. “It gets bad. Feels like an extra coat.”

