Police K-9 dies weeks after being diagnosed with lymphoma

An Ohio police department says K-9 Andor has died after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
An Ohio police department says K-9 Andor has died after being diagnosed with lymphoma.(Plain City Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (Gray News) - A police department in Ohio is mourning the death of one of its police dogs.

According to the Plain City Police Department, a K-9 named Andor has died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma earlier this month.

Authorities said Andor was diagnosed after his handler first noticed a change in the animal’s behavior during routine training and took him to an animal hospital.

Andor was given an estimate of no more than three months to live, and the veterinarian said it would be best for him to remain active and on duty in whatever capacity he could handle.

Sadly, the 7-year-old German shepherd died about a couple of weeks after his diagnosis.

Andor had been with the Plain City police since March 2018. The department said he helped with multiple searches, drug alerts, arrests and community events.

Police said the team will be holding a funeral service for Andor on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As temperatures warm into the 90s this afternoon, the humidity will increase as well.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Record Heat Possible Thursday
Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Timothy Norton enters guilty plea in death of Cassidy Rainwater in Dallas County; Norton talks to KY3
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
W. Sunshine and Campbell Traffic
Drive-thru causing traffic problems in Springfield, across the country
MGN ONLINE
Driver killed in a construction zone crash on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo.

Latest News

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of Titan submersible
Missouri grad pays off college tuition through viral social media channel.
Missouri grad pays off college tuition through viral social media channel
Missouri grad pays off college tuition through viral social media channel
A Knoxville Fire Department intern is working with the crew that delivered him as a baby.
Intern joins firefighter team who helped deliver him 18 years ago
Advocate groups react to changes coming soon to Missouri’s Case.net.
Advocate groups share concern regarding changes coming soon to Missouri’s Case.net