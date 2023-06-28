Some Ozarks schools increasing meal prices for the 2023-2024 school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Food prices have gone up, and that’s no different for school meals. Several districts around the Ozarks are increasing prices when students return this fall semester.

Springfield Public Schools will be increasing its meal prices this upcoming school year. Kim Keller is the director of student nutrition for SPS. Keller said the increase is only for full-price meals, not for kids who get reduced or free meals.

“The state requires us to increase meals to ensure that our program is paid for,” said Keller. “So that would be all full price students breakfast and lunches would go up 10 cents.”

Keller said the increase is not done to make a profit.

“Prices have increased for everybody,” said Keller. “We just want to ensure that our program is sustainable.”

Keller said the government mandates the increase to help with food and labor costs.

Nancy Arnold is part of an SPS family. She said she noticed the prices.

“I know food prices have gone up. I think if you do that, then you got to put out a superior meal for them,” said Arnold.

Willard Public Schools will also be increasing prices on some meals. Lunch prices will rise 10 cents across the board. Breakfast will increase by 20 cents for elementary students.

Melodie Sweet is a mother of a Willard child. She said lunches are a big part of their budget.

“It does definitely add up and affect the cost of things and where I spend my funds,” said Sweet.

Keller said for families concerned about the increases, please apply to see if you can get assistance.

“It’s just to cover the cost,” said Keller. “Everybody’s been to the grocery store lately, and they understand that costs have increased.”

A spokesperson for the Nixa School District says it will not be increasing prices. Over in Republic, leaders said they will decide pricing in mid-July.

To apply for food assistance for Springfield Public Schools, look for a link on the district’s website in the middle of July.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

