Springfield Public School Board chooses not to issue an LGBTQ support statement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public School Board decided not to move forward to create a statement of support for the LGBTQ community. It comes after board member Shurita Thomas-Tate suggested it be on the agenda and public comments asking for the support over the last year.

“It doesn’t cost us anything for us to tell students that we care about you, and we are committed to that,” said Thomas-Tate.

Emotionally-charged comments dominated Tuesday’s Springfield public board meeting.

“We are here because members of the LGBTQ community do not feel safe,” said Dr. Kyler Sherman-Wilkins. “Making a statement of support will let the students and staff know you have their back.”

“The statement of support is essentially saying that the LGBTQ community deserves more support than anyone else and is giving them superiority,” said one public speaker. “The LGBTQ community is already protected by Title 11 just like everyone else.”

The board did not move forward in doing so. It opened up a Pandora’s box of sorts.

”As a member of this board, I’m not here to push forward an agenda of sexual identity, Glo, pride, MAGA, or any other group or faction,” said Steve Makoski, Springfield Public Schools Board member.

Makoski and two other board members voiced removing “safe space” stickers from schools along with Pride flags. Others said it all comes down to focusing on the district’s policy.

