A summer camp for....math? That’s the case at Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During the summer the last thing you’d expect students to be doing with their free time is going back to the classroom. But that’s exactly what a group of area students are doing at Missouri State University this week by attending a summer camp for math.

So much for spending the entire summer relaxing and turning off your brain.

“I’m a strong advocate for float trips and outdoor sports but I think it’s important to help your body AND your brain,” said Thomas Tempest, who drove three hours from Liberty, Missouri to be part of the Young Mathematics Teaching Academy. “Abandoning your brain for the summer is a really bad idea.”

Faculty from the Missouri State University mathematics department are running the camp for a second year where 13 students are learning about pursing a career as a math teacher during a time when there’s a major teacher shortage in all areas.

“We’re essentially trying to fast-track them back into the schools,” said Dr. Patrick Sullivan, one of the professors running the camp. “This year we’ve already had 10 schools reach out to us looking to find teachers from our group of graduates but they’ve already been placed.”

Even from the comics on the department’s walls, you can tell that math is viewed by many as difficult or somewhat elitist.

One all-dog drawing shows a canine teacher saying, “Based on all the head tilts maybe I’d better explain this again,” as all the student dogs have their heads cocked to one side as dogs do when they’re confused.

And a sign above a filing cabinet says, “I would agree with you but then we’d both be wrong.”

“I think there’s still a stigma out there that we’re still fighting I guess,” said Dr. Kurt Killion, another professor who’s teaching at the camp. “There’s one in particular that says girls are not supposed to be able to do math and we say that is absolutely wrong.”

In fact , nine out of the 13 high school students at the math camp are girls who are motivated to continue their love for the subject as future teachers.

“I want other people to enjoy math as well,” said Conway High School senior Alexas Hall. “And there’s a lot of people that don’t.”

And even teachers have to fight that negative image.

“I’ve had people tell me, ‘You guys are kinda fun to be around. I didn’t think you’d be very fun since you’re math people,’” Sullivan said.

“I think the sigma still exists but it’s a lot different now,” Tempest said. “I’m involved in several groups that get that kind of criticism like choir and theatrics. But now that there’s more people in those groups there’s not so much a marginalized feeling like, ‘Oh, those are the math kids!’ That’s because there’s more math kids.”

Another myth is that math skills are not something people use that much.

“Math is a big part of your life whether you want to admit it or not,” Hall pointed out. “You need to know the basics to be at least somewhat successful.”

“Whether or not you know it you’re still using mathematical reasonings in your life every day,” Tempest said. “You have to pay bills every day as an adult whether you’re a math teacher or not. You have to figure out how long it will take you to drive somewhere. You’re using it without realizing it all the time.”

The small town of Conway, Missouri is certainly well-represented as six of the 13 camp students come from that small town of less than 1,000 in Laclede County.

“It’s surprising because being from a small school it’s hard to get so many people from the same area that enjoy the same things,” Hall said. “But when our teacher explained how it might help us in the future, more students got interested.”

On Wednesday the math camp visited Transland Trucking in Strafford to see the importance of mathematics in the trucking industry from figuring out fuel efficiency and cargo loads to filling out logs.

On Thursday they’ll visit a middle school to practice their teaching skills which are being honed at the camp by a faculty that wants the students to find their own path to successful careers.

“We can always think better and stronger and faster,” Tempest said. “It’s about practicing more creative problem-solving.”

“It opens their mind to thinking differently about what they already know,” Sullivan added.

“We’re given an equation but we have to come up with our own ideas about how to solve it,” Hall explained. “So instead of the teachers teaching us, we are teaching the teachers.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

