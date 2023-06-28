Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani interviewed in Jan. 6 investigation, AP source says

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani, who as a member of Donald Trump's legal team sought to overturn 2020 presidential election results in battleground states, was interviewed recently by investigators with the Justice Department special counsel's office, according to a person familiar with the matter.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, who as a member of Donald Trump’s legal team sought to overturn 2020 presidential election results in battleground states, was interviewed recently by investigators with the Justice Department special counsel’s office, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The interview was conducted voluntarily and was not done before a grand jury, said the person, who insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. The person would not say what questions investigators asked.

The interview is an additional sign of busy investigative activity by special counsel Jack Smith as his team of prosecutors scrutinizes efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the election in the weeks before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Smith filed a separate case earlier this month charging Trump with illegally retaining classified documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

Former President Trump responded to leaked audio on classified documents. (CNN, OBTAINED BY CNN, FOX NEWS, POOL, SKETCHES BY BILL HENNESSY)

As a lawyer for Trump, Giuliani pushed bogus legal challenges to the presidential election results. The legal team filed lawsuits in battleground states raising unsupported claims of vast election fraud even though officials, including Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, said no such pervasive problems existed.

Giuliani’s efforts have made him a key figure in investigations. He was interviewed last year by a House committee that investigated the run-up to the Jan. 6 attack and by prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, who have been investigating efforts to subvert that state’s election.

Justice Department prosecutors have for months now been examining what role Trump legal advisers played in working to undo the election. Last July, John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who aided Trump’s efforts to challenge the election results, reported that federal agents had seized his phone.

A spokesman for the special counsel’s office did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

CNN first reported the interview with Giuliani.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Springfield Shooting
Police identify victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.
Theresa Manetzke/Lawrence County, Mo.
Judge rules woman accused in deadly Aurora, Mo., motorcycle crash held without bond
Missing Cassville doctor
Late Dr. John Forsyth’s fiance welcomes his 9th child, weeks after his body was found
A Heat Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Tonight Then High Heat
Homeowner warning of the importance of home inspections after pool house collapses.
Springfield homeowner warning about the importance of home inspections after pool house collapses

Latest News

A Charlotte air traveler's experience as the only passenger on an American Airlines flight goes...
Flight passenger gets entire plane to himself after 18-hour delay
Springfield Public Schools
Springfield Public School Board chooses not to issue an LGBTQ support statement
healthy calming strategies book
Ava, Mo., school administrators see success with on-campus therapy program
Ava, Mo., school administrators see success with on-campus therapy program
American Airlines flies one passenger after series of delays