Woman faces charges accused of aiding the escape of a Greene County inmate
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a woman arrested for conspiring to help a prisoner at the Greene County Jail escape.
Nacrya A. Harris, 22, of Florissant, Mo., faces a charge of aiding the escape of a prisoner. A judge set her bond at $50,000.
Deputies say they arrested Nacrya Harris after discovering she conspired with an inmate in the Greene County Jail to assist in escaping custody while he was making a court appearance. Investigators say quick actions by deputies in the courthouse led to the arrest.
