World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready

IMAGES: Artist depictions of the world's biggest cruise ship set to depart in 2024. (Royal Caribbean International via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Set sail in style - the world’s biggest cruise ship is set to debut in early 2024.

Royal Caribbean International’s “Icon of the Seas” is making a big splash.

It was built in Finland and recently began open sea tests. Weighing in at around 250,000 gross tonnes (over 280,000 tons), it boasts the largest cruise ship waterpark, over 40 ways to dine, seven pools, 20 decks and more amenities.

The family-friendly boat is Royal Caribbean International’s first ship powered by clean energy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As temperatures warm into the 90s this afternoon, the humidity will increase as well.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A steam bath arrives today
Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Timothy Norton enters guilty plea in death of Cassidy Rainwater in Dallas County; Norton talks to KY3
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
MGN ONLINE
Driver killed in a construction zone crash on I-44 in Jasper County, Mo.
Authorities said 11-year-old Terryjae Rhodes and 5-year-old King Rhodes have been found safe.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 children from Missouri

Latest News

Daniel Penny arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, Wednesday, June 28, 2023,...
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to port
An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
PHOTOS: World's biggest cruise ship almost ready
FILE - The ice is lit in rainbow light for Pride Night before an NHL hockey game between the...
NHL teams won’t wear theme-night jerseys next season after players’ Pride refusals caused distractions