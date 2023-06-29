4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings including a historic landmark

4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings including a historic landmark
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews were seen battling a 4-alarm fire that tore through multiple buildings in north St. Louis, including a historic city landmark just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found the Rectory on fire which quickly spread next door to the former St. Liborius Church. The church was built in 1889, but has recently been converted into a skatepark on the inside.

As fire crews battled the blaze, flying embers became a serious threat. Embers flying through the air and extremely dry conditions led to trouble.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told News 4 the fire was a direct result of those embers blowing in the wind and that one person was found inside the Rectory. The person was taken to safety.

Regarding the homeless shelter that sits next door to the church, the director told News 4 it was protected by firefighters but needed to be evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. Sunshine and Campbell Traffic
Drive-thru causing traffic problems in Springfield, across the country
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
Police arrest 2 juveniles accused in deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44
Mtn. Home, Ark. mom sentenced to prison for stabbing her son to death
Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Timothy Norton enters guilty plea in death of Cassidy Rainwater in Dallas County; Norton talks to KY3

Latest News

Driver hits a police detective’s car at a Springfield park
Crash near Diggins, Mo. kills a woman from Seymour
SEARCH YOUR NAME: Missouri’s treasurer says state is holding $1.4 billion in unclaimed property
Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek stopped in Springfield on Wednesday to promote the state’s...
SEARCH YOUR NAME: Missouri’s treasurer says state is holding $1.4 billion in unclaimed property
Workers in the Ozarks battle stretch of triple-digit heat