Christian County Health Department giving away free fans

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Health Department is giving away fans for free to seniors.

You can get them at the Ozark and Nixa Senior Centers. The county limited one free fan per house to seniors 60 or older.

The centers will each have 100 fans to hand. In 2022, the centers distributed more than 280 fans.

