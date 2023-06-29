Christian County Health Department giving away free fans

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Health Department is giving away fans for free to seniors.

You can get them at the Ozark and Nixa Senior Centers. The county limited one free fan per house to seniors 60 or older.

The centers will each have 100 fans to hand. In 2022, the centers distributed more than 280 fans.

