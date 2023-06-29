Crash near Diggins, Mo. kills a woman from Seymour

MGN Online
MGN Online(Arizona's Family)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alixandria Woods, 27, of Seymour was killed in a crash Wednesday night.

According to the patrol, Woods’s car was hit by another car after she failed to yield on U.S. 60 just outside the city limits.

A passenger in the second car was taken to a Springfield hospital with moderate injuries.

This is Troop D’s 66th fatality for 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
Police arrest 2 juveniles accused in deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
W. Sunshine and Campbell Traffic
Drive-thru causing traffic problems in Springfield, across the country
Courtesy: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS)
COOLING CENTERS: See an interactive map of cooling centers in Missouri; Arkansas locations, too
Call 911 if you recognize someone experiencing heat stroke
Heat stroke is no joke: When to dial 911

Latest News

Standoff at a house near Central and Marion in Springfield, Mo.
Driver hits a police detective’s car at a Springfield park
Roofers working out in the heat
Workers in the Ozarks battle stretch of triple-digit heat
Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro (33) takes the ball from starting pitcher Austin Cox...
José Ramírez hits a grand slam as Guardians beat Royals, move into 1st in AL Central
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) slides safety into home in the first...
Altuve hits 3-run homer in 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals