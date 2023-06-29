Crash near Diggins, Mo. kills a woman from Seymour

DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alixandria Woods, 27, of Seymour was killed in a crash Wednesday night.

According to the patrol, Woods’s car was hit by another car after she failed to yield on U.S. 60 just outside the city limits.

A passenger in the second car was taken to a Springfield hospital with moderate injuries.

This is Troop D’s 66th fatality for 2023.

