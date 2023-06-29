Crash near Diggins, Mo. kills a woman from Seymour
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alixandria Woods, 27, of Seymour was killed in a crash Wednesday night.
According to the patrol, Woods’s car was hit by another car after she failed to yield on U.S. 60 just outside the city limits.
A passenger in the second car was taken to a Springfield hospital with moderate injuries.
This is Troop D’s 66th fatality for 2023.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.