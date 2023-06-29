Driver hits a police detective’s car at a Springfield park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man is in custody after a short police chase and standoff near York Elementary. Detectives were on surveillance for a drug case near Nichols Park when a man crashed into a detective’s car Wednesday night.

After a short chase, the man crashed his car again in an alley near Park and Central. Officers used non-lethal rounds to break the back windshield only to find the driver had run off. After talking to witnesses they tracked him to a house near Central and Marion. After a standoff, the man came out of the house at around 12:30 Thursday morning.

The detective in the car that was hit has minor injuries.

