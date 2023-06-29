Driver hits a police detective’s car at a Springfield park

Man arrested after a chase, standoff
Standoff at a house near Central and Marion in Springfield, Mo.
Standoff at a house near Central and Marion in Springfield, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man is in custody after a short police chase and standoff near York Elementary. Detectives were on surveillance for a drug case near Nichols Park when a man crashed into a detective’s car Wednesday night.

After a short chase, the man crashed his car again in an alley near Park and Central. Officers used non-lethal rounds to break the back windshield only to find the driver had run off. After talking to witnesses they tracked him to a house near Central and Marion. After a standoff, the man came out of the house at around 12:30 Thursday morning.

The detective in the car that was hit has minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
Police arrest 2 juveniles accused in deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
W. Sunshine and Campbell Traffic
Drive-thru causing traffic problems in Springfield, across the country
Courtesy: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS)
COOLING CENTERS: See an interactive map of cooling centers in Missouri; Arkansas locations, too
Call 911 if you recognize someone experiencing heat stroke
Heat stroke is no joke: When to dial 911

Latest News

MGN Online
Crash near Diggins, Mo. kills a woman from Seymour
Roofers working out in the heat
Workers in the Ozarks battle stretch of triple-digit heat
Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro (33) takes the ball from starting pitcher Austin Cox...
José Ramírez hits a grand slam as Guardians beat Royals, move into 1st in AL Central
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) slides safety into home in the first...
Altuve hits 3-run homer in 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals