Fact Finders: Will expanded U.S. Route 65 get higher speed limit?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s construction season. And you’re seeing plenty of work out on Interstate 44 as MoDOT works to complete the 43-million-dollar I-44 bridge bundle. As you know, I-44 has two lanes throughout most of Missouri. And in large sections, the speed limit is 70. So, our viewer wants to know... since U.S. Route 65 in Springfield has more lanes, will the speed limit be increased any time soon?

It’s a tale of two highways. U.S. 65 on the east side of Springfield has large stretches of six-lane wide concrete, three lanes in each direction. Yet, the speed limit is 60 miles per hour.

Jump to I-44 in places like Strafford. It’s two lanes in each direction. But the speed limit is ten miles per hour higher.

“One of the things that we look at when we look at speed limits is we try to set a speed limit that most drivers are driving,” explained MoDot District Traffic Engineer Cindy Dunnaway. “And also a speed limit that is safe.”

MoDOT will set a speed limit after doing a speed study. So, how fast are most people driving? They’ll look at access and how many cars are on the road. The traffic engineers will also look at crash rates. And that’s a key factor in why the speed limit on U.S. 65 is unlikely to change.

“I can tell you, you know, here in the city of Springfield in particular, we’re probably not going to move much. We’re probably not going to move above that 60 miles per hour within that urbanized core,” says Dunnaway. “Because of safety. You know, we have to consider all the times when we do have a heavy influx of traffic.”

That’s also why the speed limit is reduced on I-44 along Springfield’s northern city limit. In heavy traffic, merging vehicles just can’t get up to speed.

“That’s where we’ll see some really bad crashes,” explained Dunnaway.

Lawmakers could step in to push for a speed limit change through legislation. But we checked with Senator Bill Eigel’s office. He sits on the Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee. We were told no bills had been filed this session to change the speed limit on U.S. 65.

So, regarding our viewer’s question; Will the speed limit on 65 be increased any time soon? The answer is NO.

If you have a question for Fact Finders, email us at factfinders@ky3.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.