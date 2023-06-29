First Alert Weather: Hot cars can lead to dangerous consequences

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Given recent hot days, it’s a good time to review vehicle safety regarding kids and pets.

Experts say cars take minutes to get to a dangerous temperature, especially in the heat of 100 degrees and higher. A child’s temperature has to reach around 107 degrees for the heat to become deadly. Keep in mind, adults can handle more heat than small children.

“Something to realize is that children, their bodies can heat up three to five times faster than that of an adult,” Luke Spain, an Injury Prevention Coordinator for CoxHealth, explained, “so they’re quite a bit more susceptible to that heat than a lot of times parents may recognize, you know, the parent may just still be comfortable or maybe acclimating to that temperature where the child is not.”

According to the National Safety Council, this happens every year.

Spain said in recent years, the number of deaths in hot cars has increased from an average of 40 to more than 50 deaths a year.

A Stanford experiment showed with a temperature around 100, it takes just 20 minutes for the inside of a vehicle to reach 130 degrees.

Spain says the best we can do is educate ourselves and our children about these dangers. Leaving a purse or cell phone in the back seat can be a helpful reminder.

If children are old enough, Spain recommends teaching them to honk the horn repeatedly if they are trapped inside a hot car. Sometimes, it’s not the parent who puts them in the car.

“Twenty-four percent of the deaths that we see in hot cars with children are children who gained access to the vehicle on their own and then got stuck inside the car. Making sure those vehicles are locked is a really great way to prevent those fatalities from happening,” Spain said.

If you find a child or pet locked inside a hot car, your first instinct may be to break the window, but Spain recommends calling the authorities. If you aren’t careful, you can hurt the child or pet.

“We want to break out a window and rip a child out of a car. There are things that maybe we’re not thinking about. We may not be thinking about doors we haven’t tried. There are a lot of different things that 911 is going to be trained to walk us through and make sure that we’re moving quickly and efficiently. But also that we’re not missing important or vital steps that might end up putting the child in danger,” Spain explained.

Never assume the situation was intentional, as this happens to people of all backgrounds and experiences. Spain urged not to assume it can’t happen to you because all it takes is one minor distraction.

“‘I can’t believe this happens to other people that can never happen to me’ is a dangerous mindset. Because this really can happen to anybody. And I mean, anyone who’s ever forgotten fast food in the backseat. I mean, I know it sounds crazy to compare that to forgetting a child, but it’s the same thing,” said Spain.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

