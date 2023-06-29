Police identify victim of a deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified the victim of a deadly stabbing in Marshfield on Wednesday.
Shawn Ellingburg, 52, died in the attack. Two juveniles face charges in the case.
Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of East Third Street on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. Police found Ellingburg dead from stab wounds. Police arrested the two juveniles around an hour after the incident, just a few blocks from the house.
Investigators say an argument led up to the man’s death.
