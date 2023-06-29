Police investigate deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Marshfield.

Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of East Third Street on Wednesday evening. Police found the victim dead.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or any suspect information. KY3 News has a crew in Marshfield. Watch for more updates.

