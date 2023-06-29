Rescuers save kitten trapped in large underground electrical pipe

An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after it got trapped in an underground pipe.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - First responders came to the rescue of a kitten who found itself trapped in a large underground pipe.

According to the San Diego Humane Society, the 8-week-old kitten got stuck in a large electrical pipe Monday afternoon in an Otay Mesa neighborhood.

Officials said a construction worker near the scene initially heard loud meowing but could not find where the noise was coming from, and that’s when a humane officer was called.

The officer also contacted firefighters and the electric and gas company for assistance.

Rescuers said they eventually spotted the animal in the pipe and came up with a plan to help get it out safely.

The team said they ran a small hose into the other end of the pipe and used the water to gently slide the kitten out.

The kitten, which has since been named Cactus, was taken to the shelter where veterinarians said the animal is doing well after being rescued.

Cal Fire San Diego Captain Rudy Hernandez said his team plans to make Cactus the station’s cat once it is ready for adoption.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

