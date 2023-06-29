Rock snake is growing in West Plains, Mo. park

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) -Earlier this month a large snake slithered into a park in West Plains and it just keeps on getting bigger.

“Roscoe the Rock Snake” can be found at Galloway Park. Kids add colorful rocks to the snake which is now more than 36 feet long.

The snake can be found near the pavilion and playground.

