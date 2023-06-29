Rock snake is growing in West Plains, Mo. park

Rock snake in West Plains, Mo.
Rock snake in West Plains, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) -Earlier this month a large snake slithered into a park in West Plains and it just keeps on getting bigger.

“Roscoe the Rock Snake” can be found at Galloway Park. Kids add colorful rocks to the snake which is now more than 36 feet long.

The snake can be found near the pavilion and playground.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. Sunshine and Campbell Traffic
Drive-thru causing traffic problems in Springfield, across the country
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
Police arrest 2 juveniles accused in deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Timothy Norton enters guilty plea in death of Cassidy Rainwater in Dallas County; Norton talks to KY3
Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44
Mtn. Home, Ark. mom sentenced to prison for stabbing her son to death

Latest News

Temperatures will heat up fast today, with highs in the 100s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Record highs in some places today
Record heat possible today
MGN Online
Crash near Diggins, Mo. kills a woman from Seymour
Standoff at a house near Central and Marion in Springfield, Mo.
Driver hits a police detective’s car at a Springfield park