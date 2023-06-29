SEARCH YOUR NAME: Missouri’s treasurer says state is holding $1.4 billion in unclaimed property

Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek stopped in Springfield on Wednesday to promote the state’s...
Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek stopped in Springfield on Wednesday to promote the state’s Unclaimed Property program.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may have something valuable and not even realize it.

Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek stopped in Springfield on Wednesday to promote the state’s Unclaimed Property program. The state is holding almost $1.4 billion in unclaimed property. He says a of the property involves Greene County residents.

“There is $35.7 million of unclaimed property,” said Treasurer Malek. “That’s a huge number.”

Over the past year, the state has returned a record $53 billion of unclaimed property to its rightful owners. CLICK HERE to search for your name in the Unclaimed Property database.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W. Sunshine and Campbell Traffic
Drive-thru causing traffic problems in Springfield, across the country
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
Police arrest 2 juveniles accused in deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
Timothy Norton enters guilty plea in death of Cassidy Rainwater in Dallas County; Norton talks to KY3
Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44
Mtn. Home, Ark. mom sentenced to prison for stabbing her son to death

Latest News

SEARCH YOUR NAME: Missouri’s treasurer says state is holding $1.4 billion in unclaimed property
Workers in the Ozarks battle stretch of triple-digit heat
Temperatures will heat up fast today, with highs in the 100s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Record highs in some places today
Record heat possible today