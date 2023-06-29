Taste of the Ozarks: Summer Burrata Board

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a refreshing board to cool you off this summer.

Summer Burrata Board

  • 1 Burrata ball
  • 1/2 jalapeño thinly sliced
  • Strawberries cut into 1/4-inch slices
  • 1 avocado pitted and sliced
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp fresh cracked pepper
  • 4 basil leaves chopped
  • 1 baguette rough sliced or torn

Place a Burrata ball, jalapeños, strawberries, and avocado on the board. Drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle over salt, pepper, and basil. Serve with a baguette.

The recipe serves 4-6.

