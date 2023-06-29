Taste of the Ozarks: Summer Burrata Board
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a refreshing board to cool you off this summer.
Summer Burrata Board
- 1 Burrata ball
- 1/2 jalapeño thinly sliced
- Strawberries cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 1 avocado pitted and sliced
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp fresh cracked pepper
- 4 basil leaves chopped
- 1 baguette rough sliced or torn
Place a Burrata ball, jalapeños, strawberries, and avocado on the board. Drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle over salt, pepper, and basil. Serve with a baguette.
The recipe serves 4-6.
