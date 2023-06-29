Taste of the Ozarks: Summer Burrata Board

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a refreshing board to cool you off this summer.

Summer Burrata Board

1 Burrata ball

1/2 jalapeño thinly sliced

Strawberries cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 avocado pitted and sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp fresh cracked pepper

4 basil leaves chopped

1 baguette rough sliced or torn

Place a Burrata ball, jalapeños, strawberries, and avocado on the board. Drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle over salt, pepper, and basil. Serve with a baguette.

The recipe serves 4-6.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.