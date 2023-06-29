Workers in the Ozarks battle stretch of triple-digit heat

BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team predicts record-high temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

Roofers at Absolute Roofing in Republic are no strangers to working outside in this extreme heat. Colt Pruente, an Absolute Roofing estimator, said it’s brutal working out in the sun.

Absolute Roofers at work (KY3)

“It can be 100 degrees ground level, but the roofs can actually get up to 150 degrees while we’re up there,” Pruente said. “For us, we’ll start super early in the morning, work until early afternoon, then take a few hours off, come back later, and work in the evening.”

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety website, it’s wise to avoid strenuous work outside during extreme heat. However, Pruente said for roofers, there are no days off.

“For us, it’s just important we take a lot of breaks and drink tons of water even when we don’t feel thirsty.”

Pruente also said he and other employees try to eat small meals throughout the day instead of one large meal.

“Eat light, well-balanced meals at regular intervals,” according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety website. It is also said to dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible.

Pruente said this is exactly what roofers must do to stay safe when working on roofs all day.

“We wear moisture-wicking clothing that covers as much of our body as we can,” Pruente said. “We even wear big hats that cover our face and neck to try and keep the sun off of us as much as possible.”

Although it’s challenging to work outside on hot days like Thursday, Pruente said as long as you take the proper precautions, staying safe is definitely possible.

Visit the Missouri Department of Public Safety website for ways to beat the heat.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.