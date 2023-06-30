AMBER ALERT issued out of Belleville canceled after child is found safe

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Amber Alert that was issued out of Belleville for a child that was abducted by a non-parental adult has been canceled.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-year-old girl was taken by a man who was not her father on Mathilda Drive in Belleville, Ill. It was reported that they are traveling in a black 2006 Dodge Charger with IL plates DW62016 on River City Drive in St. Louis at 4:43 a.m.

The girl is 4′11″ with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is described as wearing a teal t-shirt...
The girl is 4′11″ with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is described as wearing a teal t-shirt and pink shorts with an unknown design.(St. Clair Co.)

Around 7:30 a.m., the AMBERT Alert was canceled after the child was found safe in Illinois.

News 4 will continue to update this story with new information.

