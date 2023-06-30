CATCH-A-CROOK: Shoplifter wearing headphones targets Greene County discount store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

May 30, 2023 Dollar General 6800 W. State Hwy 266 Estimated stolen merchandise: $500 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are working to identify a shoplifter who hit a Dollar General store twice, just weeks apart. Investigators say the shopping spree of stolen items totals about $500 for both incidents. The business is located at 6869 W. State highway 266, just west of Springfield.

The first theft happened in early to mid May. Employees did not report the shoplifting incident to authorities at the time. Then on May 30, the same man returned to the Dollar General store. Surveillance video shows him enter the business wearing headphones. Investigators say employees recognized the man from the previous theft. The video shows the man slowly walk through the store and completely fill his shopping cart with food, hygiene items and other merchandise. He then walks right out the door without paying and drives off in a blue and white Polaris Rzr.

Greene County detectives are looking for a blue and white Polaris Rzr. It left the Dollar General store on May 30 and went westbound to Highway T. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County deputy Paige Rippee says a customer followed the UTV to State Highway T, where he lost sight of the vehicle. Detectives believe the man may be using the headphones to fool workers into thinking he can’t hear them. If you recognize the shoplifter or have seen the UTV, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

