Farmers in southwest Missouri are feeling the heat

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The sweltering heat is putting pressure on farmers, who have no choice but to work in their hot and dry fields.

Many are worried about keeping livestock alive and keeping themselves safe.

“Our biggest concern right here right now is hay,” said Keith Baxter, Farmer. ”At this point, if we don’t get some late summer rain and some second growth fall cutting, we’re going to have to make some tough choices on our farm.”

Keith Baxter, a multi-generational farmer in Rogersville, is navigating it daily.

”The grass we have is not going to last long; it’s going to start to wither, shrink and die,” said Baxter. “The livestock is not grazing as much they are and seeking shade more hours during the day.”

Springfield farmer Dan Bigbee at Fassnight Farms is also feeling the heat.

”It really affects your thought process, mentality and makes everything twice as difficult,” said Bigbee. ”I’ll find some jobs in the shade for a little bit and drink lots of water.”

Bigbee says he is worried about certain crops.

”If it does get much over 100 and stay there, it does make the pollen in some crops sterile,” said Bigbee.

Both farmers say fighting the heat comes with the job and are praying for rainfall.

