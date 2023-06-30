Firefighters tackle hot conditions at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters across the Ozarks are having to fight both the heat and the dry conditions right now.

“It’s kind of like dinnertime when you open the oven to check your dinner. It’s kind of exactly like that. It’s just a rush of heat,” said Captain Zack O’Daniel.

O’Daniel has spent 11 years fighting fires.

“It’s pretty uncomfortable for us,” said Captain O’Daniel.

His crews are trying to stay cool.

“We’re also trying to take in those breaks. We’re taking breaks in the cab, and the Air Conditioning of the trucks trying to get the gear off,“ said Captain O’Daniel.

The fire chief says they might call in extra crews just to get some relief.

“Depending on the size of the event, we may have to call a lot of extra resources just for that reason. So we can rotate crews and keep them cooled off because you’ll drop in a hurry out here in this heat, especially wearing the insulated coat, insulated pants, helmet, gloves, all those things,” said Chief Scott Frandsen.

He says if you plan to do fireworks...think twice.

“Just if you could hold off till we get some rain,” said Chief Frandsen.

He says right now, it won’t take much to start a fire.

“Any spark from a sparkler or any firework is going to ignite a fire. There are leaves and gutters that are extremely dry. I mean, it’s just the conditions are just horrendous right now for fireworks,” said Chief Frandsen.

