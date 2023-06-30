Gov. Sanders deploys Arkansas National Guard to southern border

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Troops from the Arkansas National Guard were deployed from Fort Chaffee on Thursday, June 29 to the United States’ southern border.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders told our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, this 30-day mission is all about the safety and security of the U.S.

Sanders called the situation at the southern border a crisis involving a mass of illegal immigrants coming across the border, along with deadly drugs like fentanyl.

“I was recently at a border briefing at Texas a month ago in just a few weeks they had already apprehended more people in that month that were on our terrorist watch list than the previous six years,” Sanders said.

The governor said she has seen firsthand the support Arkansas and the country have received from the National Guard since she took office. She said she is confident their expertise will be useful at the border.

