Governor Parson signs 2024 budget bills

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed the Fiscal Year 2024 state operating and capital improvement budget bills Friday, setting the state’s operating budget at just over $50 billion.

“With this budget, our administration has done the right thing -- the conservative thing -- to make strategic investments and maintain responsible spending,” Parson said. “Missouri’s economy is strong. Our revenues are up, businesses are growing and investing, and we maintain a historic revenue surplus, but we must not spend just for the sake of spending.”

Missouri’s state operating budget for 2024 is approximately $51.8 billion. That includes $15.2 billion in general revenue. Parson issued 201 line-item vetoes, which totaled $555.3 million.

Among the largest priority projects in the budget is a $2.8 billion plan to expand and rebuild I-70 across the state from Kansas City to St. Louis. That comes after Parson called on the General Assembly to invest in an infrastructure project all across the state during his 2023 State of the State Address.

“When faced with this generational opportunity, we’ve cut taxes, put hard-earned dollars back in Missourian’s pockets,” Parson said, “and invested in long-awaited projects that will improve the lives of Missourians for years to come. That’s what real, responsible conservatism looks like, and we aren’t done yet.”

The 2024 budget also includes these projects, which Parson labeled as critical:

  • $379 million to boost road and bridge projects within the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program;
  • $248 million for broadband deployment in unserved and underserved communities; and
  • $60 million for safety improvements at railroad crossings.

Budgeting plans related to education are as follows:

  • $3.6 billion to again fully fund the K-12 Foundation Formula for the fifth year in a row;
  • $288.7 million for capital improvement projects at public higher education institutions;
  • $233 million to fully fund school transportation needs for the second year in a row;
  • $70.8 million core funding increase for state higher education institutions;
  • $60 million to invest in semiconductor production research, development, and skills training;
  • $38 million for the fourth year of MoExcels projects and employer-driven workforce training investments;
  • $32 million for the Career Ladder program to reward educators who go above and beyond normal duties;
  • Full funding for the Teacher Baseline Salary Grant Program which increases baseline K-12 educator pay to $38,000 per year (participating schools will no longer have a grant match requirement); and
  • $3.5 million for Apprenticeship Missouri and Youth Apprenticeships

Parson also approved a budge plan that includes $300 million for a new mental health hospital in Kansas City. To view and read the 2024 state operating budget bills, click here.

