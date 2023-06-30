Illegal marijuana operation worth nearly $2 million busted in Bourbon County

FILE: (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FILE: (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies discovered and cracked down on an extensive illegal outdoor marijuana grow operation worth nearly $2 million in Bourbon County, Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations announced Friday that it, along with the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Allen County Sheriff’s Office and the Bourbon County Public Works had discovered the operation located near the intersection of 35th Street and Highway 65, near Bronson, Kansas.

On Thursday, June 29, law enforcement authorities secured the grow site at approximately 8:30 a.m. Authorities said an unknown subject fled the area and was unable to be located.

Authorities found a total of 1,350 marijuana plants along with camping gear, firearms, a vehicle and growing paraphernalia that included watering devices, garden sprayers, gardening tools, herbicides, pesticides and fertilizer.

The marijuana being grown at the Bourbon County location would have produced approximately 1,350 pounds of marijuana, according to the KBI. The KBI said that amount of marijuana has an estimated street value of around $1.7 million.

An investigation surrounding the growth operation is ongoing, according to the KBI.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
Police identify victim of a deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek stopped in Springfield on Wednesday to promote the state’s...
SEARCH YOUR NAME: Missouri’s treasurer says state is holding $1.4 billion in unclaimed property
MGN Online
Crash near Diggins, Mo., kills a woman from Seymour
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
Police arrest 2 juveniles accused in deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
Standoff at a house near Central and Marion in Springfield, Mo.
Driver hits a police detective’s car at a Springfield park

Latest News

street sign
Seymour woman charged in crash with Amish buggy that killed an infant
The traumatizing event took place at a subdivision pool in Rogersville this week and shows that...
Rogersville Navy veteran saves four year-old girl from drowning at subdivision pool thanks to CPR
Evangel University college students on campus.
Missouri student loan borrowers face $29.5 billion debt following forgiveness program’s fate
Missouri student loan borrowers face $29.5 billion debt following forgiveness program’s fate
Storms could produce large hail and damaging winds.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Possible Saturday