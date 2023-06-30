Judge ruled LEARNS Act not effective until August 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas LEARNS Act was ruled that it cannot come into effect until August 1.

This ruling was made by Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Herb Wright on Friday, June 30.

If it stands, the ruling could complicate the past few months of efforts made by Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders’ administration to implement the law.

The plaintiffs sued due to the fact that lawmakers had voted on the bill and its emergency clause at the same time.

Judge Wright said it was likely that the plaintiffs would succeed, and granted a temporary restraining order until the hearing could be held on June 20.

You can read more about this ruling by visiting Talkbusiness.net.

