Lake of the Ozarks gearing up for busy holiday weekend

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Lake of the Ozarks is gearing up for a busy, hot weekend.

" I feel really prepared for the weekend. There are always last-minute things that you want to do and get done to prepare for the increase in business,” said Adam Morris, manager at Pirates Point.

Morris says, as with any holiday, many people will be on the water.

”There’s obviously a lot more traffic out, so there’s going to be rougher water conditions. So you need to be aware of the conditions and try not to have people moving around or walking around on the boat, that type of thing,” said Morris.

Lake Ozark police are expecting the same increase in traffic on land.

”We will be down at the strip at our local establishments down there. Hopefully, everybody has a great time and behaves themselves, said Chief Jeff Christensen.

The dry, hot weather isn’t helping.

”We do have an ordinance in the city that fireworks are prohibited. I know that some local agencies have been canceling their fireworks because of, you know, how dry it’s been and how hot, so we want to be mindful that we’re following the ordinances,” said Chief Christensen.

AAA is expecting higher gas prices on land this year, and Morris says they are seeing that on the water too.

″The gas prices are a little bit higher this year than they have been in years past, but it’s not still not too bad. We have had higher several years ago. So it is manageable,” said Morris.

