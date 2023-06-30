Missouri State Highway Patrol warning people to travel safely around the Ozark for 4th of July holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Fourth of July is just days away, but many will be hitting the roads and the water as early as this weekend.

Triple A expects record-breaking travel for the holiday weekend, with over 50 million Americans planning to travel 50 or more miles from home to celebrate.

Most Americans will travel by car, and Missouri State Highway Patrol advises people to stay safe on the roads this holiday weekend.

During the 2022 Fourth of July Holiday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 11 people were killed and over 400 injured in over 1,000 traffic crashes. Along with that, nearly 150 people were arrested for driving intoxicated.

That’s why the Missouri Highway Patrol participates in C.A.R.E., or Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. According to Sergeant Michael McClure, more troopers will be on the road than normal.

“We will have extended shifts in some areas,” said Sgt. McClure.

Sgt. McClure encourages people to stay safe, drive sober, and obey traffic laws during the Fourth. He also encourages people to obey boating laws, as more people are expected to be on the water.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants everybody to make safety their number one priority when traveling and celebrating the nation’s our nation’s freedoms. Obey the speed limit, obey all traffic laws, wear your seatbelt obey boating laws because, you know, recreation on the water is going to be a big thing,” said McClure.

McClure also encourages people to have patience while traveling, as it’s expected to be more congested.

“It’s going to test people’s patience. It typically does, so show some courtesy. Be patient, make plans that it’s going to be congested wherever you’re going, whether it’s on the road or on the water,” said Sgt. McClure.

If you see something dangerous on the road or the water, call Missouri State Highway Patrol at *55 to report it.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.