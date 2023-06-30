Missouri student loan borrowers face $29.5 billion debt following forgiveness program’s fate

By Joe McLean
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Republican leaders rejoiced following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Biden Administration’s Student Debt Forgiveness Program.

One of the six state attorneys general who filed the original case, now-Sen. Eric Schmitt extolled the ruling as a vindication for those who did not pursue higher education through student loans.

“I think there’s just a fundamental fairness issue here that working folks who either paid off their student loans or didn’t take out a loan in the first place or took a different path in life would somehow pay off the unpaid student loan debt of a college professor,” Sen. Schmitt said.

Meanwhile, Missouri House Democrats criticized the ruling, saying it withholds badly needed relief for millions of borrowers who now feel trapped in debt.

“Extremist Republicans are celebrating these decisions because they protect their interests while hurting working and middle-class people struggling to achieve the American Dream,” the caucus posted on social media. “That’s nothing to celebrate.”

The total debt owed by Missouri residents is approximately $29.5 billion, according to the Education Data Initiative.

That debt is spread across 833,400 borrowers who owe an average balance of $35,397. The national average student debt balance is $37,717, according to the initiative.

