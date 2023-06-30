Overturned tractor-trailer slows down traffic on I-44 west of Springfield, Mo.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -An overturned tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes of I-44 for a couple of hours Friday morning.

According to Modot the truck overturned around 2:30 a.m. near a construction zone about three miles west of Highway T. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.

Modot is rebuilding the bridge over Pickerel Creek near mile marker 64.2. There are lane closures during the overnight hours. The bridge built in 1960 is being demolished and rebuilt. The work is scheduled to be finished in September 2024 according to Modot.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.