Pinpoint delivery: Domino’s can deliver your next pizza without an address

Domino's says it is bringing a more convenient way to deliver its food to its customers with a...
Domino's says it is bringing a more convenient way to deliver its food to its customers with a pinpoint delivery service.(Domino's Pizza)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Food delivery usually requires an address but Domino’s is changing that.

The pizza chain says it’s launching a pinpoint delivery service that allows customers to choose a location by dropping a pin on a map to have their pizza delivered directly to them.

A spokesperson for Domino’s says the service started this summer to help people who might be at the beach or a park without an exact address.

According to the company, it works just like other delivery services it offers with customers able to get updates and track their order.

Once the driver is at the location, the customer can activate a spotlight on the tracker page. This will signal a full-screen Domino’s logo on their phone to help the driver locate them.

“We’re always striving to make customers’ experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that,” said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president – chief digital officer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police investigate deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
Police identify victim of a deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
MGN Online
Crash near Diggins, Mo., kills a woman from Seymour
Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek stopped in Springfield on Wednesday to promote the state’s...
SEARCH YOUR NAME: Missouri’s treasurer says state is holding $1.4 billion in unclaimed property
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
Police arrest 2 juveniles accused in deadly stabbing in Marshfield, Mo.
Standoff at a house near Central and Marion in Springfield, Mo.
Driver hits a police detective’s car at a Springfield park

Latest News

Evangel University college students on campus.
Missouri student loan borrowers face $29.5 billion debt following forgiveness program’s fate
Di Lu, 62, says she is suing the city and the bus company after she was run over and injured by...
Woman run over by bus sues city and bus company, citing driver’s poor record
Missouri student loan borrowers face $29.5 billion debt following forgiveness program’s fate
Storms could produce large hail and damaging winds.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Storms Possible Saturday
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden offers alternative student debt relief plan that would remove immediate threat of default