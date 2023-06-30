Rogersville Navy veteran saves four year-old girl from drowning at subdivision pool thanks to CPR

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The July 4th holiday weekend will see a lot of people at pools and lakes across the Ozarks and you never know when someone may end up in a life-threatening situation.

Earlier this week a man from Rogersville was thrust into that exact situation at his subdivision pool. And he was ready for the moment when he saved a four year-old’s life.

Shawn Dery (pronounced “Dairy”) lives in the LeaBrooke Estates subdivision located off Highway B and Lakeside Road in Rogersville. On Tuesday he had just arrived at his subdivision’s pool with his 11 year-old daughter when things suddenly got chaotic with the discovery of a four year-old girl at the bottom of the pool.

“We were sitting by the pool and had only been there for about five minutes when we heard a gentleman screaming for help and to call 9-1-1,” Dery recalled. “He said he had been swimming at the bottom of the pool picking up toys when he found her there. I ran over there and she was completely lifeless. I took her from him at the side of the pool and checked for a pulse. There wasn’t one. So I began doing chest compressions. For the first six-to-seven minutes there were no signs of life at all. I pretty much believed at that point that I was just going through the motions.”

Having served 20 years in the Navy, Dery knew that time was of the essence and EMT’s wouldn’t get there for 15 minutes.

“It only takes about four minutes before the brain starts to die from oxygen depletion,” said Russ Scanlan, an EMS Educator with CoxHealth.

“It was absolutely terrifying,” Dery said. “But at the eight-minute mark she started to show signs of life and I kept doing what I was doing until the ambulance got there. As they were loading her up I heard her let out a loud scream. For the first two days afterwards I was a wreck because I didn’t know if she was going to make it until I reached out to a friend of the family and found out that she has made a complete miraculous recovery. She has no signs of any permanent damage or injuries of any kind.”

Considering he is a father of four children, Dery said there was no question as to whether or not he should get involved.

“I knew something had to be done,” he said. “And I just didn’t want to stand there and watch. I don’t know if I was doing it correctly but I just did what I felt I needed to do.”

“Don’t worry about whether you should do it or not,” Scanlan added. “If the patient’s not breathing start CPR. There are no CPR cops out there. Don’t worry about doing the wrong thing. It’s more important to try and help. We rarely see injuries but we do see bad outcomes when people don’t administer CPR. And if you’re not a medical professional there’s a longstanding Good Samaritan law that protects you.”

“I’m proud of him,” said Shawn’s daughter Kylee, who was with him that day. Kylee deserves some of the credit too because she is the one who talks her dad into taking her to the pool about six days out of the week.

“I just beg him,” she said. “Or sometimes I try to bribe him. But that never works.”

Whatever she tried on Tuesday worked. And had she not talked her dad into going to the pool that day, a four year-old girl might have lost her life.

“It can happen in the blink of an eye,” Dery said. “It’s truly a miracle that she made it. God has a plan for that little girl and I’m just so glad that I was able to be here.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.