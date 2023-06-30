School leaders, police participate in active shooter drill in Nixa, Mo.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders with the Nixa School District simulated an active shooting on Friday morning for school police, city police, fire, and other first responders.

The simulation featured a multi-shooter situation, with actors portraying victims, too. The chief of Nixa’s school police says the training is an opportunity for agencies to work together and prepare for a worst-case scenario.

“Doing it like this as a controlled environment, you know, before kids come back in the fall, is great for all agencies involved,” said Eric Hartsell, Nixa School Resource officer. “It’s very important for school staff to see kind of what goes on whenever we have to do something like this.”

Everyone involved wore gear and equipment used in an active shooter situation.

