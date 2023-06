SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 4th of July Celebration at Riverfront Campground and Canoe is going to be spectacular this year! There will be live music, food trucks, and an amazing fireworks display. This is happening on Saturday, July 1st! Don’t miss out!

